Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$27.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

