Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $888.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

