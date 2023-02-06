BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $294,941.40 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $757.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $727.09 and a 200 day moving average of $681.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $824.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.