BMO Capital Markets Cuts Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Price Target to C$8.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. Exco Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.46.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.