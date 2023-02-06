BMO Capital Markets Cuts Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Price Target to C$8.00

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. Exco Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.46.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

