BMO Capital Markets Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$64.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

