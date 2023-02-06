BNP Paribas Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.
PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,114.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 91,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,257 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
