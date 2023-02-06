Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.29.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 7.0 %

BYD stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,286 shares of company stock valued at $25,892,635. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

