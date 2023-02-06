Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $1,106.67

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,106.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.94) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,070 ($13.21) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Further Reading

