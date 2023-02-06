California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 242,506 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 242,506 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Visa worth $912,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.82. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

