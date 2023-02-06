Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricorn Energy (CRNCY)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.