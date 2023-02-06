Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

