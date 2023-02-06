CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group upped their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. CareCloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.85.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. CareCloud had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

