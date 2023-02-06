CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.38 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,402 shares of company stock valued at $30,328,524 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $102.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

