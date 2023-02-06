Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $132.18 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $132.18 million and $12.27 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

