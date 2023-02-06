CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$140.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.44.

GIB.A stock opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.66. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$122.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

