Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Sells $797,252.82 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simone Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68.

On Monday, November 14th, Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $125.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $153.71.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

