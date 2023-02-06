Citigroup Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $228.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $168.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.92.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $242.61. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.