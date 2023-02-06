Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Coin98 has a market cap of $55.00 million and $18.50 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.49 or 0.01443576 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00036416 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $389.82 or 0.01702722 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

