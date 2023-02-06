Comparing Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 2 5 0 2.71 Gatos Silver 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus target price of $14.73, suggesting a potential upside of 40.64%. Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.64%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Gatos Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 0.64 $2.24 billion N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Gatos Silver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

