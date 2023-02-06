Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.