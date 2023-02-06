Cowen Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $95.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOLX. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.