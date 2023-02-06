Credit Suisse Group Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $129.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.28.

Shares of TTWO opened at $109.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -993.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

