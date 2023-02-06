Cronos (CRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.46 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $20.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00062779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 358.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

