CSFB Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$60.50

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.03.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$56.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. TC Energy has a one year low of C$52.12 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.38.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

