Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,677.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,412 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after buying an additional 922,521 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.