DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $13,174.66 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

