Desjardins Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$140.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GIB opened at $91.09 on Thursday. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after buying an additional 70,174 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after buying an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after buying an additional 316,630 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after buying an additional 424,439 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

