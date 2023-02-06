Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $35.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 100,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

