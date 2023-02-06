Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $100.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.81.

CHRW stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

