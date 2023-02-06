DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.46 ($34.20) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 12 month high of €39.48 ($42.91). The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

