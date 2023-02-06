e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.36.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

