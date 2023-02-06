Eneti (NYSE:NETI) vs. Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.03, suggesting that its stock price is 1,803% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti 38.24% 1.67% 1.38% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $139.23 million 2.80 $20.23 million $1.42 6.90 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eneti and Britannia Bulk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eneti and Britannia Bulk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Eneti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eneti beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings, Inc. provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services in transporting drybulk commodities in and out of the Baltic region. The company was founded by Arvid Tage on May 27, 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

