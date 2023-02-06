EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,220,000 after purchasing an additional 174,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,260,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

