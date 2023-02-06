Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

NYSE FN traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $132.06. 201,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Fabrinet by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Fabrinet by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

