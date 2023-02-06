FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $233.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $204.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.12.

Shares of FDX opened at $214.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.01.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 74,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 107,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

