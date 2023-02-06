FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $240.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.12.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $214.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.01. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

