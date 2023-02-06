Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

