First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $196.00.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.88.

First Solar Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $168.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 191.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,687,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

