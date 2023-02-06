Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $55.48 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00428049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.29196287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00426182 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

