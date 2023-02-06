FMC (FMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $127.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1,478.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

