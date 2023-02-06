Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE FTV opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.