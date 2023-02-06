Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBIN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $66.23 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

