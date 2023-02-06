FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) versus Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Head-To-Head Review

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Novonix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FREYR Battery and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Novonix.

This table compares FREYR Battery and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -23.26% -19.17% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($1.30) -6.92 Novonix $6.11 million 103.17 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Novonix has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.