FUNToken Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $77.68 million and $2.08 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

