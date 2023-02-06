Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.10) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.42) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.34) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

Glencore Price Performance

GLEN stock opened at GBX 554.50 ($6.85) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 549.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 508.99. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The stock has a market cap of £71.06 billion and a PE ratio of 571.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

