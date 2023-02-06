Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.44.

Globant Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 1.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.7% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

