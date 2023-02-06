Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $843,339.04 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $843,339.04 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,945.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00424341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00098225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00726280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00583224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.