Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

