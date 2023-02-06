Head to Head Comparison: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) & Its Rivals

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Allied Gaming & Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|$4.96 million
|$62.87 million
|-3.18
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|$965.62 million
|-$48.65 million
|2.54
Volatility & Risk
Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|18
|171
|382
|4
|2.65
As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Gaming & Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|-217.60%
|-13.49%
|-12.60%
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|893.65%
|-55.31%
|83.28%
Summary
Allied Gaming & Entertainment competitors beat Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
