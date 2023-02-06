Head-To-Head Survey: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) vs. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PTC Therapeutics and Repare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 4 5 0 2.40 Repare Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $54.64, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 128.16%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $538.59 million 6.51 -$523.90 million ($7.47) -6.43 Repare Therapeutics $120.51 million 4.30 -$106.91 million ($0.73) -16.93

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Repare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Repare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. Repare Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Repare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -76.28% N/A -29.86% Repare Therapeutics -21.31% -9.53% -7.22%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats PTC Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, which is under Phase I clinical trial for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.