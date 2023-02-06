Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 146,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102,565 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 99,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

